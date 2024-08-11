The IDF's Arabic spokesman has called on residents of several neighborhoods in central Khan Yunis to evacuate westwards to the humanitarian area.

"Hamas and other terror groups are continuing to fire rockets at the State of Israel from within your areas," he said. "The IDF will act forcefully against them."

Earlier on Saturday evening, the IDF reported that troops from its 98th Division have been operating in the Khan Yunis area for the past few days, and began a targeted raid in the area following intelligence indications of additional terrorist infrastructure, above and below ground.

With the guidance of precise intelligence, the soldiers of the 7th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit located weapons inside an underground tunnel in the area, including rifles, explosives and means for a prolonged stay.

The weapons found in Khan Yunis tunnel IDF spokesman

In addition, directed by the divisional fire center, Israeli Air Force aircraft struck dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists, including a terrorist who participated in the October 7th Massacre, and commanders in the engineering and sniper fields in the Hamas terrorist organization.