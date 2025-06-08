IDF confirms Sinwar’s death with video of body extraction from tunnel

IDF locates and extracts Sinwar's body IDF Spokesperson

The IDF confirmed on Sunday that the body of Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar has been recovered from a subterranean tunnel beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. The discovery follows a targeted operation conducted by the IDF and the Shin Bet under the Southern Command, with new footage documenting the moment forces extracted the remains.

Sinwar was eliminated on May 13, 2025, during a joint IDF-Shin Bet strike alongside Mohammad Shabana, the commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade. The two were located in an underground command and control center that is currently under IDF control.

During the ongoing sweep of the tunnel system, soldiers located items belonging to both Sinwar and Shabana, confirming their identities. The video footage, released by the IDF, shows troops navigating the tunnel and carefully recovering the bodies for identification. Additional intelligence materials found at the scene have been transferred for further investigation.

Documents belonging to Sinwar IDF Spokeperson

According to the IDF, several other terrorist bodies were found during the operation. Their identities are still being verified.

The military emphasized that the operation represents a continued effort to dismantle Hamas’ underground infrastructure and neutralize its senior leadership.