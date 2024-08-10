An IDF spokesperson reported that on Friday, Israeli aircraft bombed Walid Al-Susi, an operative in the military wing of Hamas and the head of a field in the general security apparatus of Hamas in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Susi, it was reported, was an active participant in managing the creation of intelligence reports by operating various sources in Gaza, and acted against those resisting Hamas within the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, The 7th Brigade, the Paratroopers Brigade, and Yahalom special forces engineering unit, operating under the command of the 98th Division, executed focused raids on terror targets based on intelligence information. Over the last day, the forces eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed multiple terror infrastructures.

The 162nd Division continued to fight in the Rafah area, and during the last day, the Nahal Brigade eliminated several terrorists and found weapons in residential homes. Aircraft engaged terrorists identified observing the soldiers on the ground and posing a threat to Israeli forces. Over the last week, the 215th Brigade eliminated several terrorists from various terror organizations who participated in the massacre on October 7.