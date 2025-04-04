In recent days, troops of the IDF's 401st Brigade have been operating in the northern Gaza Strip to expand the security perimeter and dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure.

During the activity, the troops eliminated terrorists and dismantled launchers and terrorist infrastructure.

In an operation supported by the brigade’s Fire Control Center, an IAF aircraft eliminated a terrorist who served as a deputy company commander in Hamas's Nukhba force.

Following the operations, the IDF stressed that its troops "will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel."