The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Friday that, on Thursday, the IDF and ISA struck in the area of Gaza city, eliminating terrorist Saeed Ahmad Abed Khudari, a key terror financing facilitator within Hamas.

“During his role as a money exchanger, Khudari was the head of the 'Al Wefaq Co.' fund, which was declared a terrorist organization by the Israeli Minister of Defense due to its involvement in the funneling of money to terrorist entities,” said the joint IDF and Shin Bet statement.

Over the years, and specifically since the October 7 massacre, Khudari was involved in numerous financial transfers to Hamas' military wing. His involvement increased following the elimination of his brother Hamed Khudari, who had also served as a primary financial conduit for Hamas’ military operations, added the IDF and Shin Bet.

“The elimination of Khudari constitutes a significant blow to the terrorist organization’s ability to rearm and reestablish itself,” the statement concluded.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF and ISA confirmed that , this week, they struck and eliminated terrorist Mohammed Saleh Mohammed Al-Bardawil, a propaganda and psychological terror operative in Hamas' military wing.

The statement said that Bardawil played a central role in Hamas’ propaganda apparatus, systematically spreading false information and leveraging media as a tool for psychological terror and to promote the murderous narrative of the Hamas terrorist organization. While he was referred to as a well-known journalist in Gaza, he was an integral part of Hamas’ incitement and terror infrastructure.

