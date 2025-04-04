The Palestinian Authority (PA) has warned of "a brutal escalation of Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip" in light of the IDF's expansion of its ground operations in southern Gaza.

In a statement published Thursday, the PA said, "The occupation's conquest of what is called the 'Morag Corridor' and the separation between the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis show the criminal plans for the conquest to embed itself and divide Gaza, in gross provocation of international law which sets things out clearly, because Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine."

The Palestinian Authority also reiterated its call to the international community to act without delay to stop the Israeli "war machine" and force Israel to fully withdraw from Gaza and ensure that unlimited "humanitarian aid" is allowed in.

According to them, the lack of significant steps by the international community gives Israel a green light to continue carrying out "massacres" against the "Palestinian nation," and this difficult situation requires the international community to bring Israel to justice and implement decisions made by international institutions, including the UN Security Council's Resolution 2735 and the international court's advisory, which order an end to the "occupation."

Resolution 2735 requires both Israel and the Hamas terror group to end the war in Gaza, in exchange for the release of the Israelis taken hostage during the October 7 massacre. Hamas has refused to continue negotiations on the deal's second stage, unless Israel agrees to allow Hamas to remain in power after the war's end.