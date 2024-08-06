Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to to exercise restraint as it responds to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, two senior sources in Tehran stated.

According to the report, Putin asked the Iranian leader to avoid causing harm to civilians.

Over the weekend, Iran began moving moving missile launchers and conducting military drills, US officials told the Wall Street Journal.

According to the officials, such activities could indicate that Iran is preparing to attack Israel in the coming days.

The WSJ also noted that the Biden administration is concerned that an Iranian attack may be accompanied by an attack by Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies, in an attempt to overwhelm Israel's defenses.

Over the weekend, Iranian Ambassador to Australia Ahmad Sadeghi posted a tweet calling for the destruction of the State of Israel.

In his post, Sadeghi wrote that he hopes the "wiping out the Zionist plague out of the holy lands of Palestine happens no later than 2027."