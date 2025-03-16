Steve Witkoff, the envoy of US President Donald Trump, was forced to wait in the Kremlin for eight hours until Russian President Vladimir Putin met him, Sky News reported.

During those eight hours, Witkoff used the time, among other things, to talk to Putin's ally, the dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Trump denied the reports, calling it "fake news."

"The Fake News, as usual, is at it again! Why can’t they be honest, just for once? Last night, I read that President Vladimir Putin of Russia kept my highly respected ambassador and special envoy, Steve Witkoff, waiting for over nine hours when, in fact, there was no wait whatsoever," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Other meetings with other Representatives of Russia did take place and, obviously, they took some time, but they were very productive. From there, things went quickly and efficiently, and all signs seem to be, hopefully, very good! In conclusion, there was no nine hour wait, or any wait at all! The only reason they made up that story is to try and DEMEAN, because they are sick degenerates, that have to start reporting the news correctly. This is why they have lost their ratings, their audience, and respect. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he added.

Later, Trump announced that he has appointed General Keith Kellogg as American Special Envoy to Ukraine. "I am pleased to inform you that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed Special Envoy to Ukraine. General Kellogg, a Highly Respected Military Expert, will deal directly with President Zelenskyy, and Ukrainian leadership. He knows them well, and they have a very good working relationship together. Congratulations to General Kellogg!"