Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stressed to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin the importance of US leadership in forming a coalition of allies and partners to defend Israel from a potential Iranian attack.

The comments were made during a Sunday night conversation between Gallant and Austin.

During that discussion, Gallant briefed the Secretary on security developments in the region and IDF readiness to defend Israel against potential threats posed by Iran and its proxies. He discussed a series of scenarios and corresponding defensive and offensive capabilities.

Gallant also expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for the close military and strategic coordination between Israel and the United States, including the current and future deployment of US military capabilities and force posture changes in defense of Israel.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of US leadership in forming a coalition of allies and partners to defend Israel and the region from a range of aerial attacks.

At the same time, Gallant emphasized his commitment to ensuring the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and highlighted the critical timing as it relates to achieving an agreement.

"United States military support for Israel and coordination with Israel’s defense establishment since October 7th , have been unprecedented," a statement from Gallant's office noted, adding. "Minister Gallant continues to speak with Secretary Austin on a consistent basis."