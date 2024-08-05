View this email in your browser

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Matot

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Tsvi Levy

In Parashat Matot, the tribes Reuven and Gad requested the land on the east side of the Jordan River.



Question

Why did the tribes of Reuven and Gad stress that they would go ahead of the Israelites when going to battle to conquer the Land?



Answer

Reuven and Gad offered to go ahead of the Israelites out of recognition of their moral responsibility to share the responsibilty of the battles to conquer the Land.

Parashat Masei

Presented By: Yedidya Solomon Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Masei, the posuk says: "Do not corrupt the Land...in which I dwell, for God dwells among the children of Israel".



Questions

1. How does the Land of Israel get corrupted?

2. What is the meaning of God dwelling in the Land and amongst Israelites?



Answer

God brought Am Yisrael to the Land to be holy. The opposite of this purpose is bloodshed, which ends a life and prevents manifestation of the Shechina. This would indicate that the Land does not impart wisdom. This would make the Land require atonement.

Gemara Ketubot 112:a-b

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered