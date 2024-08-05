View this email in your browser
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Tsvi Levy
In Parashat Matot, the tribes Reuven and Gad requested the land on the east side of the Jordan River.
Question
Why did the tribes of Reuven and Gad stress that they would go ahead of the Israelites when going to battle to conquer the Land?
Answer
Reuven and Gad offered to go ahead of the Israelites out of recognition of their moral responsibility to share the responsibilty of the battles to conquer the Land.
Presented By: Yedidya Solomon Written by: Yaakov Karmon
In Parashat Masei, the posuk says: "Do not corrupt the Land...in which I dwell, for God dwells among the children of Israel".
Questions
1. How does the Land of Israel get corrupted?
2. What is the meaning of God dwelling in the Land and amongst Israelites?
Answer
God brought Am Yisrael to the Land to be holy. The opposite of this purpose is bloodshed, which ends a life and prevents manifestation of the Shechina. This would indicate that the Land does not impart wisdom. This would make the Land require atonement.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered
The Gemara in Ketubot 112 brings examples of how the Amoraim expressed their love for the Land of Israel.
Question
What lessons can be learned from the love of the Amoraim for the Land of Israel?
Answer
The love must be expressed in tangible ways: to make aliyah, to invest in her and to focus on her positive side.