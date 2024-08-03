The family of Eitan Levi, a 53-year-old taxi driver from Bat Yam, published footage from Gaza, in Eitan's body can be seen being carried in the trunk of a car.

A few seconds later, in the video, his body is seen lying on the ground - surrounded by people kicking it. Levi was driving a friend to Kibbutz Be'eri when Hamas' surprise attack on Israel began. His body is still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The family published the footage on the Instagram page of Arab Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad and wrote: "With great pain and mainly fears to expose the trauma we went through, we decided to share and release the video of his abduction. The proof that there is no innocent civilian in Gaza. 43 weeks later, we are still living in indescribable suffering. 115 hostages have been left behind. It's time to bring them all home."

Shahar, Levi's son, said in an interview with Channel 13 News on the day the family learned of his death, about half a year ago: "They told us this morning that there is an intelligence source that confirmed that my father was murdered. A hard message to hear, especially on a Friday morning."

"These two months were horribly uncertain, they basically declared that my father was taken based on the signal from his phone in Gaza but for me, it wasn't enough, I told them that for me he is missing. Until there is visual evidence that he was indeed murdered, which is what happened today when they informed us."

Shahar also said: "I want to tell the families of the hostages to find the strength and hope to continue, and I hope the State succeeds in bringing them back home safely, and that they won’t receive the bitter fate that happened to my family. I also hope that Israel succeeds in bringing him home for a proper burial."

Viewer Discretion Advised: