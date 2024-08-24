Israel estimates that the Hezbollah terror group is determined to attack Israel in the near future, in revenge for the death of Hezbollah's second-in-command, Fuad Shukr, last month.

Israel is preparing for a number of potential scenarios, including an attack from Iran, Lebanon, or an integrated attack from the Shiite axis.

According to reports, dozens of Israeli fighter planes are ready and armed to thwart a possible attack by Hezbollah. In light of this, the US is sending additional forces to the area, including two aircraft carriers.

Meanwhile, in light of the concerns of escalation, General Charles Brown, the US Army's Chief of Staff, on Saturday morning arrived on a surprise visit to the Middle East.

Brown arrived in Jordan and is expected to visit Egypt and Israel in the coming days.