Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his cabinet not to publicly discuss security matters in the coming days amid the tense wait for Iran and Hezbollah's retribution for the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Monday.

"These are fateful days," Netanyahu told the ministers and asked them to remain silent on matters of defense.

Jerusalem is preparing for an Iranian attack that is more extensive than the previous one in April.

Israeli officials now estimate that the Iranians are bent on attacking, despite recent reports that they have backed down from their threats due to diplomatic pressure.

It is understood that Iran has returned to its promises as it has threatened since the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh.

On Sunday night, the Pentagon announced US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine and the Abraham Lincoln strike group to the Middle East.

The announcement was made in a statement summarizing a phone call between Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.