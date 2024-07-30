The State Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment in the Lod District Court against an ISA employee and two other citizens for offenses of divulging secret information.

During the investigation, it was found that the employee disclosed classified information she was exposed to in the course of her work to unauthorized parties, in complete violation of the prohibition to do so.

Some of the information was forwarded by the two citizens to others and some of it was even widely disseminated to many unauthorized entities.

The ISA notes that the information transfer led to a real danger to human lives and state security.

It was further clarified in the investigation that the employee or any of the other involved parties did not act with the intention of harming security, despite the clear severity of their actions.

For reasons of national security, the identity of the defendants and any further details of the investigation have been barred from publication.

"The source of the classified information leak was identified by ISA and was immediately and seriously addressed in a joint investigation with the National Unit for International and Serious Crime Investigations in Lahav 433. This is an exceptional and severe incident that does not reflect the values of the service and its employees," the statement said.