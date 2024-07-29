The Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday night that the members of the Security Cabinet had authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide on the manner and timing of the response against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the wake of the massacre in Majdal Shams .

According to reports, ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir abstained during the vote to authorize Netanyahu and Gallant.

Earlier, Kan 11 News reported that the US administration estimates that Israel's retaliation against Hezbollah for the massacre in Majdal Shams will be significant but not one that would lead to an all-out war.

According to the report, the administration fears a widespread war, and sources in the administration said that they are "working to prevent an escalation."

The report also indicated that, over the past day, senior US officials spoke with their counterparts in Israel and the area.