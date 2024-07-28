The US administration estimates that Israel's retaliation against Hezbollah for the massacre in Majdal Shams will be significant but not one that would lead to an all-out war, Kan News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the administration fears a widespread war, and sources in the administration say that they are "working to prevent an escalation." The administration fears that Israel will strike Beirut, among other things. Over the past day, senior US officials spoke with their counterparts in Israel and the area.

The White House Security Council said that it is working on a diplomatic solution between Israel and Lebanon. With this, the council emphasized: "Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad and unwavering against all Iran-backed threats, including Hezbollah."

A Western source in Beirut said that it is still possible to prevent a total war between Hezbollah and Israel and that the two sides understand the catastrophic outcome of such a war.