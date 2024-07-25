The terrorist (c) with handcuffs on his wrists

A detained terrorist helped soldiers from the 98th Division and ISA agents locate the tunnel in Khan Yunis where the bodies of five hostages that were recovered on Wednesday were hidden.

Earlier in the day, the ISA published rare photos of its agents together with IDF soldiers during the recovery operation in the Gaza Strip.

In one of the photos, the terrorist can be seen in an IDF uniform, with blue shoes on his feet, and handcuffs on his wrists. The terrorist apparently guided the forces on the ground to the bodies.

The bodies are recovered ISA

B. an ISA agent who participated in the mission recounted: "It's difficult to describe how an operation like this feels in words. A feeling of responsibility, the magnitude of the moment, understanding the importance of the mission, it all drains for a moment when you understand that you reached the right place."

He added: "Hundreds of people are behind finding the location that we reached. To bring back the hostages, the dead and the living, is our lives' mission."

The five hostages whose bodies were rescued in Wednesday's mission were identified as Maya Goren, Oren Goldin, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas, Sergeant Kiril Brodski, and Sergeant Major (Res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz.

Their bodies were rescued from a tunnel during an IDF operation led by ISA investigators in Khan Yunis.

Goren was murdered by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. The other four, all soldiers, fell in battle during the brutal massacre on October 7.

The rescue was carried out with the aid of intelligence information provided, among others, by terrorists who were interrogated after being arrested in Gaza. The rescue itself was carried out by ISA agents and special IDF forces.