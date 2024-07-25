Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday that he believes Israel quickly end the war against Hamas and bring back its hostages.

Trump's statements come a day before his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He continued to maintain ambiguity as to whether his intention is that Israel should obtain an immediate ceasedeal as demanded by the Biden administration, or if he wants Israel to use overwhelming military force to quickly defeat Hamas and by so doing quickly end the war.

Tonight Netanyahu will meet with US President Joe Biden and later he will hold a joint meeting with the families of the hostages.

Tomorrow Netanyahu will leave Washington and travel to Florida where he will meet with Trump.

At an election rally earlier today, Trump criticized American Jews who vote for the Democratic Party now that Vice Prersident Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Trump stated that Harris is "running away from Israel."

He then added, “But she’s totally against the Jewish people, and it amazes me how Jewish people will vote for the Democrats when they're being treated so disrespectfully and badly. It amazes me. It’s shocking."