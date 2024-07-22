As part of the IDF's preparations for the 17th of Tammuz and Tish B'Av fast days and the three-week period of mourning between the two, the IDF Rabbinate's Halacha study hall has published a booklet with special instructions for soldiers in the field.

Among other things, the booklet gives special guidance for training on a fast day and special rulings for wartime. "The goal is to maintain operational capabilities along with observing these days' customs as much as possible," sources in the IDF Rabbinate stated."

The IDF Rabbinate's Halacha study hall regularly publishes booklets with up-to-date halachic instructions for the current period. Now, ahead of the three weeks of mourning and in the shadow of the war, a special edition was published with detailed instructions regarding customs and laws pertaining to this period.

As part of the preparations for the continuation of the war, the IDF Rabbinate granted special permission to carry out training exercises during fast days. This differs from the usual IDF protocol which allows soldiers who fast to rest unless participating in operational activity. As part of this ruling, soldiers who are training should begin fasting and if they feel that they can not fast during the exercise, they can reach a little so they can return to training. It was ruled that these soldiers must prepare food for themselves and leave it in an accessible location in to not harm the training routine.

In addition, the IDF Rabbinate gave instructions to soldiers on operational or security activities.

According to these instructions, soldiers who are on operational activity must continue eating to maintain operational functionality. Soldiers are also instructed to discuss the situation with the rabbis of their units who are aware of the situation and can judge each case personally.