Shelly Shem Tov, mother of Omer, and Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan, both still held hostage in Gaza, joined Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on his trip this week to the US, where he will address the Congress.

Shelly said to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News before takeoff: "I woke up this morning with mixed emotions. This is the first time I am leaving the country since Omer was kidnapped. As a mother, I feel that this is the moment to bring Omer and all the other hostages home."

To Arutz Sheva – Israel National News’s question about the criticism sounded by some of the hostage families for joining the Prime Minister's trip to the US, Shelly said, "We are a microcosm of the State of Israel and there are many opinions. We accept each and every one for who they are. Despite the different opinions we are still connected and love each other, and that is what is important."

Ayelet Samerano said: "I am very optimistic and I believe that we will return with good news for both the country and the hostages. We are doing our best and we will succeed."

Regarding the criticism against traveling with the Prime Minister, Ayelet said: "The demand is coming from a very small section of the families. We are 120 families. We all have different methods, but one goal. What is most important is that we receive a hug even from those who didn’t want to travel. We respect each other. I hope we are setting an example to everyone in Israel."

Before taking off Netanyahu said: "I am leaving on an important trip, at a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts. I will be speaking to Congress for the fourth time. I will provide the necessary bipartisan support; to say that Israel is the US’s most important ally."

Netanyahu commented on Biden's retirement and said: "Congress is saying that regardless of who will be elected, Israel is the most important ally of the US in the Middle East” and added that "I will meet with Biden, this will be an opportunity to thank him for his actions for Israel during the war and over the years. This will be an opportunity to discuss cooperation for the release of all our hostages, victory over Hamas, victory over Iran's aggression, and enabling all our citizens to return home in peace. At this time like this, it is of utmost importance that our enemies know that Israel and the US will stand together today, tomorrow and forever."