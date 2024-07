An Israeli was lightly wounded on Thursday afternoon after an explosive device placed by terrorists detonated next to his vehicle near Hermesh in northern Samaria.

He was treated by an IDF medical team and was taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The IDF stated that "a report was received regarding an Israeli vehicle that was damaged in the area of Hermesh. The cause of the damage is currently unknown and the details are under review. IDF soldiers have been dispatched to the scene."