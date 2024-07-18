מסיבת שחרור ללוחם גולני כרמית תורגמן דוברות איכילוב

Rahamim Shai Levi, a Golani soldier who was injured on October 7, was released home Wednesday.

Several months ago, after his initial recovery period, Levi was transferred to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital to undergo months-long rehabilitation. On Wednesday, he was finally able to be released home.

Prior to his release, a party was held for him, attended by dozens of Ichilov staff members and Levi's family members.

At the beginning of the celebration, Levi's parents and sisters walked alongside him, ringing bells. Afterwards, hospital staff applauded for him.

Levi then spoke, thanking G-d for his recovery, and thanking the Ichilov staff for their dedicated care.