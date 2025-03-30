A lost leg, an amputated arm, even blindness - is daily life now for hundreds of soldiers.

When brothers, sons, and fathers all over the country received their draft orders, they packed up their iconic green duffel backpacks and left to fight. They knew that the Swords of Iron War would be no vacation.

When a soldier actually experiences an explosion and wakes up in the hospital missing one or more of his most precious limbs, that is something else.

These soldiers left their lives for our nation, contributing to something more valuable than just the four walls of their lives: Am Yisrael.

For soldiers with high-level trauma injuries, life has to begin again.

For many, the rehabilitation is months or even years, and emotionally, they must redefine themselves.

Their lives will never be normal again - we cannot ignore their sacrifice.

