The IDF on Thursday morning announced that two soldiers fell in combat in Gaza.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Nadav Cohen, aged 21 from Beit Hanan, served in the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade, and fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Sergeant First Class (res.) Nadav Cohen fell, an additional soldier fell, whose family has been notified. His name has not yet been cleared for publication and will be published later.

Additionally, a soldier in the 51st Battalion from the Golani Brigade was severely injured during the incident, and seven others were lightly to moderately injured.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

Initial investigations show that a crane collapsed in the northern area of the new buffer zone, killing two soldiers who were in the building.

The incident occurred around midnight, and military investigative police are expected to be involved in the investigation. According to the Israel Meteorological Service, gusts reached around 60 kilometers per hour (37.3 mph) around the time of the tragedy.