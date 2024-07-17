מחאת 'אם תרצו' מול ביתה של היועצת המשפטית לממשלה דוברות

Activists from the right-wing Im Tirtzu organization on Wednesday morning protested outside the home of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, denouncing her "normalization of disruptions of public order, the blockage of roads, and the lack of action against incitement."

The activists noted that only recently, protesters gathered around the home of MK Eli Dallal in Netanya, remaining there for over half an hour, while the police ignored the matter.

They also stressed that "in the past few months, serious statements of incitement have been made against elected officials, with no response from the Attorney General."

Bnayahu Ben Shabbat, activities coordinator at Im Tirtzu, said, "The Attorney General has become the legal adviser for the protests and incitement. It is impossible to continue like this."

"The nation of Israel demands a return to sanity, a return to enforcement, and an end to the incitement."