Justice Minister Yariv Levin has recently submitted a proposal to be discussed at the next cabinet meeting, aiming to revise the procedure for removing the Attorney General. The proposed changes would allow the government to dismiss the Attorney General in cases of what it deems a serious breakdown of trust.

Under the plan, the current ministerial committee would conduct a hearing. If it concludes that valid grounds for dismissal exist, it would then present its recommendation to the full government.

The most notable change in the proposal is a new provision allowing the government to dismiss the Attorney General with a 75% majority. The document cites "an unprecedented crisis between the government and the Attorney General," arguing that this crisis renders the standard consultation process redundant.

The proposal emerges amid growing tensions between the government and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, with the government having previously issued a unanimous declaration of no confidence in her. Proponents claim this breakdown has hindered the government’s functioning, particularly during a time of war and heightened security concerns, when close coordination between legal and executive bodies is seen as critical.

The proposal argues that, under these strained circumstances, the traditional consultation process with the selection committee is no longer effective.

It also emphasizes the need for the government to be able to act swiftly on the matter and to work with an Attorney General who enjoys the trust of the cabinet and facilitates effective collaboration.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir welcomed the proposal, saying: “Advancing the process of dismissing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is a crucial step toward dismantling the deep state in Israel. For over two years, she has obstructed nearly every initiative I’ve put forward in my ministry."

He praised Minister Levin for taking action, adding, “This is how things function in democratic countries—the elected officials decide policy, not unelected bureaucrats.”