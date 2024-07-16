US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Monday with Israel’s National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

In a statement following the meeting, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Blinken "underscored the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security. He discussed practical solutions to resolve the remaining issues on the table in ongoing ceasefire negotiations and emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement that secures the release of hostages and alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

“The Secretary reiterated the need to ensure humanitarian aid is delivered throughout Gaza. He underscored that Israel must take further steps to reduce civilian casualties and discussed the importance of avoiding further escalation along the Israel-Lebanon border and reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes,” added Miller.

The meeting took place as efforts continue to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden said again that both Israel and Hamas had agreed to the ceasefire and hostage release deal he had outlined in May.

In a post on social media site X, Biden reiterated his determination to implement the proposal.

“Six weeks ago I laid out a comprehensive framework for how to achieve a ceasefire and bring the hostages home,” wrote Biden.

“There is still work to do and these are complex issues, but that framework is now agreed to by both Israel and Hamas. My team is making progress and I'm determined to get this done,” he added.