A new initiative to support combat soldiers has just gone live, and organizers expect the campaign to have a significant impact on soldiers' safety.

Recent reports have suggested that due to a shortage of up-to-date equipment, frontline soldiers are fighting in outdated protective gear. An injured soldier has teamed up with Organization Shomrei Yisroel to protect these soldiers in case of attack.

David, a soldier who narrowly escaped death and was left severely injured wrote, “I’m home now, unable to fight, but the security of my friends keeps me up at night. Many of my friends are fighting in terror hotspots around Gaza and the Northern border, wearing outdated bulletproof vests and helmets. It’s a proven fact that the guys with outdated protective gear equipment are more likely to be injured in case of an attack.”

In an effort to support the IDF and maintain the safety of soldiers in combat, efforts are being made to purchase up-to-date bulletproof vests and helmets, potentially saving soldiers' lives. The organization is dependent on donors to purchase the critically needed equipment, with single pieces of equipment ranging from $180 to over $1,000.

David wrote, “As someone who's been on the ground where the most intense fighting has happened, I’m begging you to allow more vests, goggles, and helmets to be purchased.” Readers can participate in the efforts to protect fighting soldiers by donating on the crowdfunding page.

