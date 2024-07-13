American and Israeli officials familiar with the talks for normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia told Ynet that normalization “is no longer a realistic possibility until after the US presidential elections in November."

Despite the optimism expressed by senior White House officials in recent months following the discussions they held with their Israeli counterparts, the talks for signing a historic agreement have effectively been frozen, according to Ynet.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has clarified that such a deal would not be able to be implemented before the elections and without a ceasefire in Gaza. The government explained that Riyadh can’t justify normalizing relations with Israel to the Arab world while a war is ongoing in the Gaza Strip.

The main disagreement between the two countries remains the same and concerns a principle recognition by Israel of a future independent Palestinian state, a demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected.

Saudi Arabia and Israel appeared to be on track towards normalization before Hamas’ October 7 attack against Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

Shortly after the start of the war in Gaza, sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia is putting the US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister later indicated that normalization with Israel requires both an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip as well as the establishment of a Palestinian state, which Saudi officials have long insisted is a condition for normalization with Israel.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)