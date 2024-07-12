A four-year-old girl with no underlying medical conditions died Thursday night, hours after spiking a fever.

The girl, who arrived at the emergency room of Ashdod's Assuta Hospital several hours before her death, received fluids and antibiotics, and was transferred to the pediatric ICU, where her condition quickly deteriorated.

According to the hospital, the girl received treatment via artificial respiration, and she was provided with medications to support her heart and cardiovascular function.

However, despite the doctors' best efforts, she developed a multisystem failure and died.

Assuta is now carrying out laboratory tests to discover the reason for her death, and the doctors suspect that she may have contracted an aggressive bacterial infection.