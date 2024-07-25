Over 100 people have arrived at emergency rooms around Israel since Wednesday, following instructions from the Health Ministry that those who visited the Gai Beach and suffer flu-like symptoms be examined for infection by a rare amoeba.

Most of the patients were released home and are not suspected of having been infected by the amoeba. However, nine children were hospitalized at Ziv Medical Center and the Baruch Padeh Medical Center for tests.

Three weeks ago, a 26-year-old man died after contracting naegleria Fowleri, a rare amoeba that causes a lethal brain infection. Of about 450 cases worldwide, only seven people are known to have survived the disease.

Upon investigation, the Health Ministry found that both the young man and a 10-year-old boy who was hospitalized with the same infection earlier this week had visited the Gai Beach in northern Israel.

The Ministry then ordered that the beach be closed and samples of the water be sent to laboratories for testing.

The 10-year-old boy who was infected with the rare amoeba is still in serious condition, in a coma and artificially respirated.