The Health Ministry announced Wednesday evening that Gai Beach on the Kinneret would be closed after two people contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming at the beach.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old man died after contracting primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a condition caused by the amoeba naegleria Fowleri. A 10-year-old boy is currently hospitalized with a brain infection believed to be caused by the same amoeba. The boy is currently unconscious and on an artificial respirator.

The Health Ministry stated that both victims had been at the Gai Beach and asked anyone who was recently at the local water park at the beach to seek an examination at the nearest emergency room if they experienced one or more of the following symptoms: fever, headaches, blurred vision or vomiting.

Naegleria Fowleri, which is colloquially known as the "brain-eating amoeaba," is found in freshwater, puddles, or stagnant water sources of various types, and typically causes infections through the nose during activities such as swimming. The amoeba cells consume cells from the victim's brain.

Less than cases of naegleriasis caused by naegleria Fowleri have been reported worldwide, though there has been a recent uptick in the number of reported cases. The fatality rate is nearly 100%. Only seven people are known to have survived the disease.

