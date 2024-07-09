US President Joe Biden on Monday met a US citizen who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and freed as part of the hostage release deal in late November.

According to a statement from the White House, the President “held a private meeting with Liat Beinin Atzili, an American whose release he helped secure from Hamas on November 29, 2023, and her family.”

The statement said that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan joined the meeting as well.

Beinin Atzili, 49, was kidnapped along with her husband Aviv from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

A day after Liat was freed from captivity, the family was notified that Aviv had been murdered on October 7 and his body is still held by Hamas.

Biden welcomed Liat’s release in a brief statement to reporters on the day she was freed.

“Liat Beinin is safe in Egypt. She has crossed the border. I talked with her mother and father. They're very appreciative and things are moving well. She'll soon be home with her three children. That's all I have to say for right now,” said Biden.