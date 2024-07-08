The IDF and ISA on Sunday night began a counterterrorism operation in the area of Gaza City, including n the UNRWA headquarters, an IDF report said.

The operation began following intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist infrastructure, operatives, weapons, and investigation and detention rooms in the area of Gaza City.

IDF soldiers have operated in the area in the past in order to eliminate terrorists and destroy an underground tunnel route below the compound.

With the start of the operation, the IDF called on and warned civilians about the operational activity in the area, and a defined route will be opened to facilitate the evacuation of uninvolved civilians from the area.

"The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations continue to systematically operate and carry out terrorist activity from inside civilian infrastructure," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in accordance with international law."