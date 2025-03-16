A former classmate of detained anti-Israel protester Mahmoud Khalil described him as an “insidious” presence at Columbia University, claiming his deep-seated hatred for Israel was unsettling.

The New York Post reported that the Jewish graduate student said she felt so uncomfortable in their class at the School of International and Public Affairs that she dropped it. Despite filing complaints with the university, she said nothing was done.

“He wasn’t overtly aggressive—he was soft-spoken and calculated,” she explained. “That made him even more concerning. He was never joking or exaggerating—his views were firm and extreme.”

“It would almost be easier if he were some terrifying-looking man who threatened to punch people in the face, but he wasn’t,” she said.

One detail that particularly disturbed her was Khalil’s laptop sticker: a map of Israel and Palestine where Israel was entirely blacked out. “It was clear his goal was to see Israel destroyed, along with anyone who supported it—probably all Jews,” she said.

Khalil, 30, openly led Columbia’s Students for Justice in Palestine and allegedly stated he “didn’t love Jews.” He frequently skipped class but, when present, disrupted discussions on Israeli politics and disrespected the Israeli professor. “He dismissed everything about Israel and Zionism as illegitimate,” she recalled.

In a class WhatsApp chat, she said Khalil often targeted Jewish students with inflammatory comments. When one student voiced concerns over rising antisemitism, Khalil reportedly responded: “This is exactly what some are trying to do—conflate Judaism with Zionism to shut down criticism of the genocidal state of Israel.” The student said his behavior ultimately forced her to drop the course, fearing retaliation.

After the Israel-Hamas war began, Khalil became a key figure in anti-Israel protests at Columbia, organizing encampments and demonstrations. He was detained by ICE on March 8 at his university-owned apartment and transferred to a Louisiana detention center, facing possible deportation.

His arrest has sparked backlash, with protests erupting on campus and beyond. Demonstrators have vandalized the home of Columbia’s interim president and gathered at Trump Tower and immigration court, demanding his release while expressing antisemitic rhetoric.

Originally from Syria, Khalil fled to Lebanon at 18 and later worked with UNRWA, an organization criticized for ties to Hamas. He also held a position at the UK embassy in Beirut before moving to the US in 2022 for a master’s degree.

Now married to a US citizen and expecting a child, Khalil’s lawyers argue for his release, claiming he is not a flight risk. The Trump administration maintains that his actions conflict with US national interests, justifying deportation.