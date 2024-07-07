The organizations leading the protest against the government are holding today (Sunday) what they have dubbed a 'National Day of Disruption and Resistance' to mark nine months since Hamas's invasion.

However, the protests will not deal with wartime issues except for the release of hostages, with the main issue being calls to replace the current government.

At 6:29 AM, the time the Hamas attack began, a symbolic display was held at Kibbutz Or HaNer. Afterwards, demonstrations began in front of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's house and 17 other ministers and Knesset members, including Minister Avi Dichter and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Later, the protesters will also demonstrate at the home of national labor union chairman Arnon Bar-David. They are expected to block major roads throughout the day.

The Brothers in Arms movement, which is participating in the protest, stated: "For 275 days, Israel has been abandoned. The extremist government refuses to take responsibility and return the mandate to the people, to bring back our brothers and sisters who were taken from their homes at any cost while simultaneously legislating evasion. We will continue our determined protest until the reckless government wakes up, takes responsibility, and sets a date for elections."

"Take to the streets. The protest grows with each passing day, as two out of three citizens support elections. In the new Israel, the tricks and gimmicks are over, we call on local authority leaders, the unions, and employers to join the public pressure. The rebirth of Israel is in our hands," they added.