More than 700 Marines from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in California have been mobilized to respond to protests in Los Angeles, joining thousands of National Guard troops activated over the weekend by President Donald Trump. The move was made without approval from California Governor Gavin Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The deployment of a full Marine battalion marks a significant escalation in the federal response. However, the specific duties of the Marines remain unclear. As with the National Guard, they are barred from conducting law enforcement activities unless President Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, which authorizes military action to restore federal order.

The Marines are from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, according to US Northern Command (NORTHCOM). Their activation is meant to bolster Task Force 51’s support of federal agencies in the region.

A source familiar with the operation said the Marines will reinforce the National Guard presence in Los Angeles. Around 1,700 Guard members are currently active in the area, following Trump’s Saturday order deploying 2,000 troops. The Pentagon later announced an additional 2,000 Guard members had also been approved for deployment, though their arrival date is uncertain.

This marks the first domestic mobilization of Marines on this scale since the 1992 Los Angeles riots. While some Marines have supported border security, their use in civil unrest within the US is rare. Their roles may include crowd control or securing perimeters, though official assignments have not been confirmed. Defense Department lawyers are finalizing the rules of engagement, expected to mirror existing use-of-force guidelines.

Governor Newsom denounced the mobilization as “unwarranted” and “unprecedented.” “Mobilizing the best in class branch of the U.S. military against its own citizens is completely uncalled for,” he said in a statement.

Newsom also disputed the term “deployment,” describing it as distinct from mobilization. However, US Northern Command stated the Marines would “seamlessly integrate” with National Guard units protecting federal personnel and property.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell stressed the need for coordinated communication among responding agencies. He emphasized that local authorities have extensive experience managing protests and that safety remains a top priority.

“Open and continuous lines of communication will prevent confusion, avoid escalation, and ensure a lawful, orderly response during this critical time,” McDonnell said.