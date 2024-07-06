Israeli Yitzhak Cohen, 37, and his partner Geneva Lopez, who disappeared about two weeks ago while traveling in the Phillippines, were found dead Saturday.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has reported that the Israeli Embassy in Manila, together with the Department for Israelis Abroad, is aiding the Cohen family in bringing the coffin to Israel.

The incident is under investigation.

Last month, the couple lost contact with their family after leaving to examine a property for sale in the city of Capas.

Lopez's family reported the loss of contact on a Friday, and one day later, the couple's vehicle was found burned. Lopez's identity card was also found in the vehicle.