Yitzhak Cohen, 37, and his partner Geneva Lopez, have been missing in the Philippines since Friday, local media reported Tuesday.

Lopez is a beauty contestant. Her family reported that the couple have not contacted anyone since Friday, when they left to examine a property for sale in the city of Capas.

On Saturday, the couple's vehicle was found burned. Lopez's identity card was also found in the vehicle.

The Foreign Ministry told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that it is familiar with the details of the incident, and that the matter is being handled by the Israeli Embassy in Manila and the Department for Israelis Abroad.

"The Israeli Consul in the Philippines is handling the matter in coordination with local authorities, and the Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with the family," the Ministry said.