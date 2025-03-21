An Israeli was killed in an avalanche outside the Villaroger ski resort in the Savoie region of the French Alps on Friday, French media reported.

According to the reports, the avalanche occurred in the Grand Col area, outside the ski resort, where a significant risk of further avalanches remains.

The AFP news agency reported that units from the Gendarmerie Mountain Rescue Unit (PGHM) and a doctor from the Emergency Medical Services (SAMU) were dispatched to the scene following the accident.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said, "The Israeli Embassy in Paris and the Department for Israelis Abroad are handling the ski accident in France involving Israelis. The embassy and the department are in contact with local authorities to assist those involved."

