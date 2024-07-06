A senior engineer in Hezbollah's aerial array has been eliminated, reports said, adding that the engineer participated in transferring advanced weapons.

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, the IAF operated in the area of Baalbek to strike and eliminate the terrorist Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key operative in Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit."

"Meitham led many of the unit's activities and took part in the planning and carrying out of numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. Meitham also flew to Iran multiple times, where he gained knowledge and assisted in building up the Hezbollah terrorist organization's force and arsenal of Iranian weapons.

"His elimination significantly harms the capabilities of Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit."

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF reported: "Overnight, the IAF struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including terrorists that were identified operating in the area of Bint Jbeil, a military structure in Kfarkela, and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Bint Jbeil and Yarine."

The IDF also stated: "Following the sirens that sounded at 8:14 in northern Israel, a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. No injuries were reported."

"Shortly after, additional sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration sounded in the area. Two suspicious aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon fell in an open area in Beit Hillel. No injuries were reported."

Later on Saturday morning, the IDF confirmed that, "Following the sirens that sounded in Kiryat Shmona a short while ago, a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. No injuries were reported."

"Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated in the area due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interception."