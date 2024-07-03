Journalist and former MK Yinon Magal has noted that the incitement against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is significantly worse than the incitement that there had been against former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin two decades ago.

Rabin was later assassinated, and the individual suspected of assassinating him, and charged with the crime, is still in prison.

Speaking to 103FM Radio, Magal said, "There has been a change here in recent weeks, in the insane incitement campaign against the Prime Minister. It is absolutely insane. What there was against Rabin is not even one-sixtieth of what is happening here - and the Attorney General simply keeps silent and does nothing. Either she does not hear it, or she agrees with the calls."

Magal also discussed Netanyahu's upcoming visit to the US, saying, "People are telling Netanyahu 'don't travel,' as if they understand the US better than Netanyahu and [Ron] Dermer. Anyone who spent two weeks in a guest house in Manhattan feels like he understands America. Have a bit of humility."

"He is going to be the international leader with the highest-ever number of meetings in Congress, even more than Churchill. You can understand that this isn't simple."