Moshe Radman, one of the leaders of the left-wing protest movement, was heard today (Wednesday) comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and other historical anti-Jewish figures outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, during a demonstration against the firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

"Netanyahu is betraying the future of Israel, what you've seen in recent days is the swan song of this government," said Radman.

He added, "I don't know how long it will take, but I promise that in light of the fact that the people did not give up on this country - this entire government will be remembered as nothing more than a mistake."

"We got past Haman, we got past Pharaoh, we got past the British Mandate, we got past Hitler - we'll get past them too," Radman claimed.

Radman stated, "We don't want a hair to fall from Netanyahu's head - we just want him to be removed from the cabinet and sit in prison until his last day."

Other protest leaders also spoke harshly against the government. Oren Shvil, one of the founders of the 'Brothers in Arms' organization, ​​joined the protest march on Highway 1 toward Jerusalem and said, "While an entire country fears for the lives of the hostages, yesterday they reinstated those who opposed the deal and wanted to abandon them in Gaza. We must stop the madness and return the country to sanity before there is nothing to save."