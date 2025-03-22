Protesters gathered Saturday night at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, demanding that the Israeli government cave to anything Hamas demands in exchange for the release of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza.

Hamas has thus far refused to back down from its insistence that Israel fully withdraw from Gaza and leave the terror group in power. Earlier in the war, Hamas promised to repeat the October 7 massacre until Israel is annihilated.

Speaking at the rally, Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid blasted the government for attempting to dismiss ISA chief Ronen Bar, despite the fact that the ISA failed to warn the government of the October 7 massacre until ten minutes before it happened.

"We have come here to tell Einav Zangauker (mother of hostage Matan Zangauker -ed.) - you are not alone," Lapid said. "Nothing is as important as the hostages, but we came to also tell [Attorney General] Gali Baharav-Miara: You are not alone. To tell Ronen Bar: You are not alone. To tell Justice Yitzhak Amit: You are not alone."

Amit was elected President of the Supreme Court despite clear evidence that he had not excused himself from cases in which he had a conflict of interest, and proof that he appeared in a legal case under a different name. Israel Police refused to investigate the matter.

"If the government of October 7th decides not to listen to the Supreme Court's ruling, it will become a criminal government," Lapid added. "We will not be attending [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's insane theater. In such a case, the economy will need to grind to a halt, we will organize a tax rebellion, we will oppose all forms of refusal, we will not be partners in the destruction of democracy."

Bar's dismissal was approved by the Israeli government, which is the only body authorized to confirm or dismiss ISA chiefs. The Supreme Court, however, decided to suspend Bar's dismissal, in defiance of existing laws and precedents.

Democrats chief MK Yair Golan also spoke at the rally, saying, "I call on my friends, [MK] Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity), [MK] Yair Lapid, and [MK] Benny Gantz (National Unity) - let us unite. This is not the time for petty politics. This is the time to form a single democratic front - powerful, stable, determined."

"From here, we declare that we are starting a war to save Israel. From here, we are announcing that we are stopping the country. We will mess things up. We will strike. We will stop the country - all in order to save it."