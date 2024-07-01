A new poll conducted by Dr. Khalil Shikaki and the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) revealed that the number of "Palestinian" Arabs in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza who are seeking to emigrate is rising.

According to the poll, over a quarter of respondents - 31% of Gazans and 21% of those in Palestinian-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria - said that they are weighing emigration from Israel.

Among those aged 18-29, the desire to leave is even stronger: A full 28% of these respondents in PA-controlled areas, and 44% of those in Gaza expressed a desire to leave. However, among respondents aged 30 and over, the percentages were less: Just 17% of those in PA-controlled areas and 23% of those in Gaza wished to leave.

Analysis of the results also showed that men were more interested in leaving than women.

According to the poll, supporters of the Fatah group in Gaza were more interested in leaving than those who support the Hamas terror group. A full 31% of Fatah supporters in Gaza wish to leave the area, compared to just 14% of Hamas supporters. In Judea and Samaria, 19% of Hamas supporters wish to leave, versus 16% of Fatah supporters.

Forty-five percent of respondents said that economic hardships also affect this desire. Among these are 54% of Gazan respondents, and 37% of respondents in PA-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.

In addition, 13% said they wish to leave for political reasons, while 12% said they wish to leave for security reasons.

When asked for their preferred destination for emigration, 19% said they would like to move to Turkey. Germany came in second, with 13%, while Canada ranked third with 11%, followed by the US and Qatar.