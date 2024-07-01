A barrage of approximately 20 rockets was fired Monday morning from Gaza towards the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel.

Some of the rockets exploded in open areas.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed: "Following the sirens which sounded near the Gaza border in the past hour, approximately 20 launches were identified which crossed from the Khan Yunis area in Gaza towards the Gaza border region in Israel."

"Some of them were intercepted, and hits were identified in a number of locations in the Gaza border region. No one was injured."

"IDF artillery is now striking the source of the launches," the IDF added.