Anti-Israel activists protested outside the home of Congressman Brad Schneider (D-Illinois) in the early hours of Friday morning, prompting noise complaints from neighbors, CBS reported.

The protest began shortly before 3 am Friday morning in the town of Highland Park. Rep. Schneider was not home at the time, but the protesters disrupted the sleep of the residents and several of his family members.

The Congressman's office stated that animal blood was found on the sidewalk outside the home following the protest.

Police said that about 40 people participated in the protest and that officers worked to disperse them after the first noise complaints were called in. The protest was dispersed after about a half-hour.

The municipality stated that no arrests were made.

In an Instagram post, the organizers of the protest stated that the purpose of the early morning demonstration was to pressure Schneider to restore US funding to UNRWA and end American support for what they called the "genocide" in Gaza.