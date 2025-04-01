Police were documented on Monday evening beating protesters who rioted during a left-wing anti-government demonstration near the Knesset building in Jerusalem, among them MK Naama Lazimi (The Democrats).

Following the incident, Lazimi told Channel 12 News, "I’m fine, but what’s not fine is that they’re abandoning the hostages, our brothers in Gaza, and that they’re crushing Israeli democracy. Police beat me despite knowing who I am, but that doesn’t matter because you don’t beat citizens like this either, and certainly not MKs with immunity."

"The police have decided to act against opponents of the government, including me, because I’m an opposition MK who opposes Ben Gvir and Netanyahu. The violence is a regular display by the Israel Police under this government. When Ben Gvir wasn’t a minister, the violence dropped significantly during that time. When he returned, the violence escalated and became even worse, which shows exactly what’s happened to the police," she added.

Police arrested 12 protesters during the demonstration on Monday night. Three were remanded in custody, while nine others were released under restrictive conditions.