US President Joe Biden is expected to discuss today at Camp David with his family members the continuation of his election campaign after his performance in Thursday night's debate with former US President Donald Trump, NBC reported this morning.

In the days since the debate, after criticism of Biden's performance began to surface in the press, several senior members of the Democratic Party, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, issued public messages of support for the incumbent President.

On Friday, Biden gave a speech at a rally in South Carolina where he tried to cool the criticism as he arrived fresher and more alert than he had been during the debate with Trump, but a source close to Biden told NBC that Biden's mood is one of humiliation and lack of confidence.

Another acquaintance referred to the possibility of a change of course for Biden and said that “The only person who has ultimate influence with [Biden] is the first lady, - if she decides to change course, it will happen."

Biden struggled throughout Thursday’s debate, and his voice was raspy, with campaign officials saying he was suffering from a cold. Critics accused the President of appearing senile, giving rambling answers,, and of looking like he did not know where he was when he was not speaking.

At one point during the debate, Trump said in response to one of Biden's answers, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either."

Biden said on Friday that he has no intention of withdrawing from the presidential race, amid calls in the media for him to do so.

Speaking at an event in North Carolina, Biden acknowledged he is no longer young but insisted he is capable of getting the job done.

"I know I'm not a young man," he said, adding, "I don't walk as easy as I used to. I don't walk as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know -- I know how to tell the truth, I know right from wrong, and I know how to do this job.”

“'I'm here in North Carolina for one reason, because I intend to win this state in November. We win here, we win the election,” added Biden.

"I intend to win this election. When you get knocked down, you get back up," he stated