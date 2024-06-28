US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump met in Atlanta on Thursday night for their first debate ahead of the November presidential election.

The debate is hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

The 90-minute debate will include two commercial breaks, and campaign staff may not interact with their candidate during that time.

Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. While no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage, candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

Trump will get the final word, as was decided after a coin flip to determine podium placement and the order of closing statements.

The first question dealt with the economy, and specifically the inflation that has gripped the US during Biden’s term.

Biden placed the blame on Trump, “We got to take a look at what I was left when I became president, what Mr. Trump left me. We had an economy that was in freefall. The pandemic was so badly handled, many people were dying. All he said was not that serious, just inject a little bleach into your arm, you’ll be all right. The economy collapsed, there were no jobs, unemployment rate rose to 15%, it was terrible. And so, what we had to do is try to put things back together again. That’s exactly what we began to do.”

Trump fired back and said, “We had the greatest economy in the history of our country. We have never done so well. Every, everybody was amazed by it. Other countries were copying us. We got hit with COVID, and when we did, we spent the money necessary so we wouldn’t end up in a Great Depression, the likes of which we had in 1929 by the time we finished. So we finished, so we did a great job. We got a lot of credit for the economy, a lot of credit for the military and no wars and so many other things.”

Trump later turned to attacking Biden over what he said was an erosion of America’s global standing during his presidency.

“We’re no longer respected as a country. They don’t respect our leadership. They don’t respect the United States anymore. We’re like a third-world nation. Between weaponization of his election, trying to go after his political opponent, all of the things he’s done, we’ve become like a third-world nation, and it’s a shame the damage he’s done to our country.”

Trump raised concerns about violence by undocumented migrants and asylum seekers entering the US. He said that Biden opened the borders and allowed in terrorists who “are killing our people.”

Biden countered by highlighting the experiences of young women who have suffered violence domestically. Trump reiterated his claims, accusing Biden of allowing murderers into the country who commit acts of violence against women.

Trump said that “Israel would have never been invaded by Hamas if I was president. Iran was broke with me. I wouldn't let anyone do business with them. They had no money for anything. No money for terror.”

Biden said in response he had “never heard so much malarkey in my life”.

Asked what actions he would take to end the war in Gaza, Biden again endorsed his three-phase plan that he outlined in late May.

“The only one who wants the war to continue in Hamas. The only thing I denied Israel is 2000-pound bombs which do not work in populated areas,” said Biden. “Hamas should be eliminated but you have to be careful with weapons you use in populated areas.